NHL | Minnesota – Boston 2:5, Fantastic Pastrynak. Boston celebrates another win in the NHL, Zach and Krejčí also shone
NHL | Minnesota – Boston 2:5, Fantastic Pastrynak. Boston celebrates another win in the NHL, Zach and Krejčí also shone

NHL | Minnesota – Boston 2:5, Fantastic Pastrynak. Boston celebrates another win in the NHL, Zach and Krejčí also shone

Pastrňák first converted from 0:1 before the half of the game and in the power play with a swing shot from the left circle for a throw-in sent Boston into the lead for the first time in the game. In the 35th minute, he was at the start of the action, during which the puck passed through Zacha to Krejčím, whose blocked pass went through the concrete of goalkeeper Filip Gustavsson.

The home team reduced the score, but Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, whose goal was scored by Brad Marchand for the third assist in the game, and Trent Frederic on the power play confirmed the win.

Only one goal and three points separate Pastrňák, the league’s second-best scorer, from tying his personal records from the 2019/20 season. Krejčí scored the 14th goal of the season and was named the second star of the match after Marchand. Zacha scored his 30th assist and is just two points away from the 50-point mark for the season.

Results of NHL games
Detroit – Colorado 1:5 (1:1, 0:2, 0:2)
Goals: 7. Suter – 6. Toews, 28. MacKinnon, 38. Byram, 45. Eller, 46. Rantanen. Shots on goal: 34:23. Attendance: 19,515. Stars of the match: 1. MacKinnon, 2. Makar, 3. Georgiev (all Colorado).
Minnesota – Boston 2:5 (1:1, 0:2, 1:2)
Goals: 10. M. Johansson, 48. Sundqvist – 19. DeBrusk, 29. PASTRŇÁK, 35. KREJČÍ (ZACHA, PASTRŇÁK), 53. Bergeron, 59. Frederic. Shots on goal: 31:38. Spectators: 19,329. Stars of the match: 1. Marchand, 2. KREJČÍ (both Boston), 3. M. Johansson (Minnesota).
Nashville – Winnipeg 2:3 in overtime. (1:0, 0:0, 1:2 – 0:1)
Goals: 6. Glass, 47. Evangelista – 47. Ehlers, 51. Lowry, 61. Pionk. Shots on goal: 20:34. Attendance: 17,402. Stars of the match: 1. Pionk (Winnipeg), 2. Saros (Nashville), 3. Morrissey (Winnipeg)
