NHL | Minnesota – Chicago 4:1, Mrázek did not have a very good evening in goal for Chicago

This is the third defeat in a row for the Blackhawks, the team from the state of Illinois is not having a good season, out of twenty-three games, the Chicago hockey players left the ice defeated seventeen times. Minnesota is not much better off, in the Western Conference standings they are in twelfth place with twenty points, but a streak of three wins in a row gives the team hope.

Minnesota – Chicago 4:1 (3:0, 1:0, 0:1) Goals: 3. and 13. Rossi, 18. Zuccarello, 32. Boldy – 53. T. Raddysh. Shots on goal: 34:28. PETR MRÁZEK ​​caught 59:47 minutes for Chicago, conceded four goals from 34 shots and had a success rate of 88.2 percent. Spectators: 19,301. Stars of the game: 1. Zuccarello, 2. Rossi, 3. Fleury (all Minnesota).

