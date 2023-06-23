NHL | NHL to stop using special designs after row over rainbow jerseys

Special events such as Pride Night, as well as campaigns to support the fight against cancer or to appreciate the military, will continue. In the new season, the clubs will also prepare special jersey designs for these occasions, which will then be auctioned off with players’ autographs. However, hockey players do not wear them before the games for ice skating.

Last season, seven players refused to wear the rainbow jerseys, citing religious reasons or safety concerns. In response to heated debates, some teams even canceled the planned use of ice-skating jerseys altogether.

The “Hockey is for everyone” campaign, which aims to promote diversity and inclusion, is launched by the NHL every February. How they join the event is left up to the individual clubs by the league.

