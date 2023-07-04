NHL | No one reached out to Zadin, he remains a Detroit player in the NHL

The 23-year-old Zadina, who signed a three-year contract with the Red Wings at the end of August last year with an income of 1.825 million dollars per year, was supposed to ask the club for a trade recently. “I’m trying to give him an opportunity to go to a team where he can play more. And we’ll see what happens,” Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman said of Zadin’s waiver.

“Personally, I really like Filip. I think there’s definitely something in him. He’s going to report to training camp and fight for a spot on the team. There’s not much more I can do to help him at this stage,” Yzerman said.

Zadina is the sixth pick of the 2018 draft, but he has yet to fully live up to the expectations and high expectations. Last season was significantly complicated by a long-term injury. He managed to play only 30 games in the regular season and scored three goals and four assists in them.

In total, the participant of last year’s world championship has 190 starts and 68 points for 28 goals and 40 assists in the regular season of the NHL.

