When the Detroit hockey management placed Jakub Vrána on the waiver list after completing the assistance program and offered him to other NHL clubs during the season, no one was interested either. It wasn’t until the transfer deadline that GM Steve Yzerman found a suitor in the form of St. Louis, which traded the Czech striker for ‘farmer’ Dylan McLaughlin and a seventh-round draft pick. In addition, the Red Wings are paying half of Vranov’s annual salary – $2.625 million.

Should the 27-year-old forward’s restart fail, there would be no extreme consequences for the Blues. Vrana, however, quickly proved himself in his new position.

“I’m happy that I’m here and I can start again with a new team,” the great skater and technician did not hide his enthusiasm.

Season of reinforcements St. Louis Sammy Blais (26 let) NY Rangers: 40 games (0+5) St. Louis: 23 of (8+9) Kasperi Kapanen (26) Pittsburgh: 43 of. (7+13) St. Louis: 15 of (7+4) Jakub Vrána (27) Detroit: 5 of. (1+1) St. Louis: 12 z. (8+2)

After two hits in the Vancouver net, in St. Louis already on eight goals from 12 games. The Blues are happy that it’s working out. But Vrána is not the only player who is now reviving his career with them. Kasperi Kapanen, whom Pittsburgh has lost interest in, is doing so with success. And also Sammy Blais, whose mission with the NY Rangers ended when they bundled him into a package in Manhattan in the trade for striker Vladimir Tarasenko.

All three ‘unwanted’ are under contract for another year and plan to show that they can be the right players to get the Blues back to the playoffs. See also The Dobbiaco title in Serie C is also registered in Belluno

“It’s a new life for them. They want to push themselves and they’re hungry,” says coach Craig Berube. “Hopefully they’ll continue to improve and get to the level they’ve been at.”

This trio strengthened in just a few weeks in St. Louis scored a total of 23 goals and is repaying the chance it got at the Blues. After all, Blais played less than 10 minutes per game in the Rangers, Kapanen traveled through the Pittsburgh lineup in various ways, and Vrána only made three starts for the Red Wings after returning from the assistance program.

“Detroit certainly thought I needed a change of scenery. So I accept it and I’m glad for it,” Vrána reconciled with the fact that he fell out of favor with Yzerman.

But self-confidence is now returning to Kapanen in Missouri with Blais, who was already in St. Louis served from 2017-21. “It’s been really good since I came back. I’ve found my game and I’m looking forward with more optimism,” the Canadian winger nodded.

Blues also seems like an ideal sanatorium to Kapanen. “The guys here show me that I’m a good player. When you feel good, I think everything goes easier,” claimed the Finnish forward.