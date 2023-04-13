The last time Pittsburgh did not advance to the playoffs was in the 2005/06 season, when the phenomenal Sidney Crosby lost his first year in the best hockey league in the world. Since then, the legend of the Pennsylvania club has not been missing in the battles for the cup. And for the first time in their careers, the other stars of Pittsburgh, forward Yevgeny Malkin or defender Kris Letang, are experiencing a bitter premature end to the season.