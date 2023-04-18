NHL, Oilers: Draisaitl loses, but only Lemieux and Gretzky were quicker

The Edmonton Oilers’ title hopes in the NHL were dampened right at the start of the playoffs. Leon Draisaitl hits twice, but that’s not enough. In return, the German manages a historical feat.

Leon Draisaitl did something against Los Angeles that only two other players had done before him

ATwo goals from Leon Draisaitl weren’t enough for the Edmonton Oilers to win their opening playoff in the NHL. In the game against the Los Angeles Kings, the Canadians surprisingly lost 4-3 after overtime. Alex Iafallo scored the decisive goal for the guests in the tenth minute of overtime. The German world-class striker Draisaitl had declared winning the Stanley Cup with the Oilers as a goal before the start of the knockout phase.

The 27-year-old from Cologne, who is currently considered one of the best players in the world, showed a strong performance and scored the goals to make it 1-0 and 3-1. But even two clear leads (2-0, 3-1) were not enough for the Oilers to complete the opening win in regular time. The Californians equalized in the third period with two goals to make it 3:3 and thus forced extra time. Iafallo’s goal brought the game to an end and gave the Kings an away win.

Alex Iafallo (19) celebrates his winning goal against Edmonton with his teammates Those: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

With his first goal of the evening, Draisaitl rose into an elite circle. The German was only the third professional ever to score 60 points in fewer than 40 play-off games. He succeeded in 38 encounters, only the legends Wayne Gretzky (26) and Mario Lemieux (34) were faster.

problems on the defensive

“Everyone in town and around the team has the feeling that now and maybe the next three or four years is our time,” Draisaitl said before the first playoff opener against the Kings. “We all play for one reason. And that’s winning the Stanley Cup. Hopefully we can do it,” said the German.

also read

Draisaitl has played in the NHL for the Oilers since 2014. Despite a number of personal records and superstar Connor McDavid at his side, the Oilers have never been able to win the most coveted ice hockey trophy in the world. The defensive has often been problematic in recent years. In the past few weeks, the Oilers had been in top form and won nine games in a row at the end of the main round.