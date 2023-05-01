NHL on Monday night – Colorado with Malgin out – Boston also fails – Sport

The playoffs are over for Denis Malgin and the Colorado Avalanche. The Florida Panthers sensationally knock out Boston.

Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Seattle’s matchwinner Philipp Grubauer.

The defending champion from Colorado lost the decisive 7th game of the round of 16 series against the Seattle Kraken 1:2. The preliminary decision was made in the second third when the guests from Seattle were able to lead the game 2-0 thanks to two goals from Denmark’s Oliver Bjorkstrand (24/28).

The Colorado Avalanche, in which Malgin was only given a good six minutes of ice time and was on the ice for the first goal conceded, came through through Mikko Rantanen shortly before the second break and even equalized through Nathan MacKinnon at the beginning of the final period, but the supposed 2 :2 was annulled for offsides after a coach’s challenge and video study.

With his 33 saves, the German goalie Philipp Grubauer finally made the coup of the Seattle Kraken perfect against the big favorite. Now the team from Washington meets the Dallas Stars.

The Florida Panthers caused an even greater sensation in the Eastern Conference, surprisingly knocked out the qualifiers Boston Bruins with a 4-3 win in Game 7. The Bruins had set an NHL record with 65 regular-season wins and were the big favorites to win the Stanley Cup. The Panthers will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Quarterfinals.



