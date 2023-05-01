Home » NHL on Monday night – Colorado with Malgin out – Boston also fails – Sport
Sports

NHL on Monday night – Colorado with Malgin out – Boston also fails – Sport

by admin
NHL on Monday night – Colorado with Malgin out – Boston also fails – Sport
NHL on Monday night – Colorado with Malgin out – Boston also fails – Sport – SRF


Skip to content

Some elements on SRF.ch only work with activated JavaScript.


  1. Sport

  2. NHL

  3. Current article

Contents

The playoffs are over for Denis Malgin and the Colorado Avalanche. The Florida Panthers sensationally knock out Boston.

Legend:

Must congratulate his opponent

Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Seattle’s matchwinner Philipp Grubauer.

Keystone / DAVID ZALUBOWSKI

The defending champion from Colorado lost the decisive 7th game of the round of 16 series against the Seattle Kraken 1:2. The preliminary decision was made in the second third when the guests from Seattle were able to lead the game 2-0 thanks to two goals from Denmark’s Oliver Bjorkstrand (24/28).

The Colorado Avalanche, in which Malgin was only given a good six minutes of ice time and was on the ice for the first goal conceded, came through through Mikko Rantanen shortly before the second break and even equalized through Nathan MacKinnon at the beginning of the final period, but the supposed 2 :2 was annulled for offsides after a coach’s challenge and video study.

With his 33 saves, the German goalie Philipp Grubauer finally made the coup of the Seattle Kraken perfect against the big favorite. Now the team from Washington meets the Dallas Stars.

Qualification Winner out

    The Florida Panthers caused an even greater sensation in the Eastern Conference, surprisingly knocked out the qualifiers Boston Bruins with a 4-3 win in Game 7. The Bruins had set an NHL record with 65 regular-season wins and were the big favorites to win the Stanley Cup. The Panthers will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Quarterfinals.


Radio SRF 3, April 29, 2023, bulletin from 8:30 a.m.;


  1. Sport

  2. NHL

  3. Current article

Most Read Articles

Scroll left


Scroll right





See also  The former Giacomazzi: "A piece of heart is still in Feltre but no discounts"

You may also like

Borussia Dortmund: whereabouts? Transfer decision about Star well...

«We are at the last corner, we will...

Hertha coach Dardai teases Bayern: “After 60-70 minutes...

Minnesota United FC vs. FC Dallas Highlights |...

If you see this in the vinegar, throw...

Hockey, NHL: Leon Draisaitl survives first round of...

Tony Finau resists Jon Rahm and wins in...

Curry 50+8+6 milestone Tang Shen 16 points Warriors...

Formula 1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Sergio Perez keeps...

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss questions referee Paul Tierney...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy