NHL | Ottawa – Toronto 3:2, Smejkal helped Ottawa in the premiere with an assist to win in preparation over Toronto

The 26-year-old Smejkal, who signed a one-year two-way contract with Ottawa as an undrafted free agent on May 5 and went to fight for the NHL from Oskarshamn, Sweden, was at the goal in the 19th minute to make it 2-0. He returned the puck from the right corner to the blue line to Jake Sanderson, who fed it to Tim Stützle, and the Senators’ German prop beat goaltender Keith Petruzzelli through the screen. Stützle contributed to the victory with two goals.

Pittsburgh, including defenseman Libor Hájek, who is applying for a contract at the Penguins camp after his time with the New York Rangers, defeated Columbus 3:2 after separate raids. Zohorna, who returned to the Pennsylvania club after a season spent in Calgary and Toronto, set up the opening goal of the duel for Alexander Nylander in the 10th minute. Owen Sillinger forced a layup after Jiříček’s pass at 57:57.

Rousek, who made his NHL debut last season and is averaging a point per game thanks to a goal and an assist in two games for the Sabres, contributed to a 4-3 victory in Washington after separate raids. In the 42nd minute, he assisted Peyton Krebs’ goal to make it 2:2.

Preparatory games before the NHL: Pittsburgh – Columbus 3:2 after sam. raids (2:0, 0:0, 0:2 – 0:0) Goals: 10. A. Nylander (R. Zohorna), 17. P. Joseph, decisive sam. raid Yager – 44. Roslovic, 58. Sillinger (D. Jiříček). Ottawa – Toronto 3:2 (2:0, 1:2, 0:0) Goals: 19. and 39. Stützle (for the first Smejkal), 10 B. Tkachuk – 30. Lagesson, 38. Steeves. Washington – Buffalo 3:4 after sam. raids (1:0, 1:1, 1:2 – 0:0) Goals: 15. Aubé-Kubel, 34. R. Hofer, 53. Milano – 36. Peterka, 42. Krebs (Rousek), 49. Benson , decisive alone. Biro raid.