Sports

Status: 03/16/2023 07:59 a.m

National ice hockey player JJ Peterka has played in the NHL for the Buffalo Sabres against the Washington Capitals scored his ninth goal of the season.

21-year-old JJ Peterka from Munich scored for the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday evening (03/15/2023; (local time) to 2: 0 against the Washington Capitals, but still had to accept defeat.

In the end, the team from the US capital won the penalty shootout 5:4. Tom Wilson scored the goal to make it 4:4 Capitals only scored 68 seconds before the end of the game. The Sabres have now lost seven of their last nine games.

