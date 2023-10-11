NHL | Pittsburgh – Chicago 2:4, Mrázek shone among the stars at the start of the NHL, Bedard scored for the first time

The Chicago hockey players had a great start to the competition. In the opening match of the season, the Blackhawks overturned an unfavorable 0-2 situation on the ice of Pittsburgh and decided on a 4-2 win with three goals in the third period.

Petr Mrázek covered 38 Penguins shooting attempts and was named the second star of the match with a 95 percent success rate. Bedard, the first pick of the June draft, jumped into Chicago’s elite attack and waited for his first point in the NHL until the 36th minute, when he scored an assist under Ryan Donato’s contact goal. The Blackhawks turnover was driven by the fourth formation of Nick Foligno and Jason Dickinson, Corey Perry.

The first two periods of the season opener between Tampa Bay and Nashville resulted in only one goal per side. But in the third part, the spectators in Florida were treated to a storm of goals. The home Lightning scored four goals in it and went on to win 5:3. Nick Paul scored two goals and one assist, Brayden Point scored three points for three assists.

The Vegas – Seattle match is still being played, the home team is leading 3:0.

Opening games of the new NHL year: Tampa Bay – Nashville 5:3 (1:0, 0:1, 4:2) Goals: 10th and 60th Kučerov, 43rd and 51st Paul, 44th from a penalty shot Hagel – 37 .O’Reilly, 41. Pärssinen, 49. Novak. Shots on goal: 34:31. Spectators: 19,092. Stars of the match: 1. Paul, 2. Point, 3. Hagel (all Tampa Bay). Pittsburgh – Chicago 2:4 (1:0, 1:1, 0:3) Goals: 8. Rust, 32. Crosby – 36 .Donato, 51. Guttman, 56. Dickinson, 59. N. Foligno. Shots on goal: 40:37. PETR MRÁZEK ​​caught the entire match for Chicago, conceding two goals from 40 shots and had a success rate of 95 percent. Spectators: 18,411. Stars of the match: 1. Dickinson, 2. MRAZEK (both Chicago), 3. Rust (Pittsburgh). The Vegas-Seattle game is still on