NHL | Pittsburgh – New Jersey 2:5, Skvělý Vaněček contributed with his 21 saves to New Jersey’s win, Mrázek did not prevent the loss

Vaneček was surpassed only by Bryan Rust, who scored the first goal of the match from a breakaway and in the 24th minute adjusted the score to 2:1 with a run from the area in front of the goal. But New Jersey equalized in the next substitution and took the win to their side with three goals in the last period. Palát scored a pass on the shot to make it 4:2. The Czech forward sent the puck behind the goal, from where Dawson Mercer passed it past Radim Zohorna and the right post to Alexander Holtz. Undefended, the Swedish striker scored without any problems.

Chicago led 1-0 after the opening period on a goal by Lukas Reichel. At the beginning of the second period, thanks to Brayden Point in the power play, Tampa Bay equalized and ended the goal fast, which lasted almost 150 minutes. Mrázek was then beaten by Mikhail Sergačev from the blue line in the middle of the game. The Blackhawks tied it early in the third with a goal by Corey Perry. The match was decided by Viktor Hedman, who tapped the puck into the empty goal. Brandon Hagel sealed the win with the home team risking without a goaltender.

A day earlier, Hronek scored for the first time in the season and equaled the Czech NHL record among defensemen, which was set by Jiří Bubla in the 1983/84 season. But the elite guard did not continue his point streak, he did not score a goal or an assist in almost 24 minutes on the ice in Calgary. Elias Lindholm (1+2) became the main architect of the home win. His teammate Daniel Vladař played the role of substitute goalkeeper.