NHL playoffs: Grubauer and Seattle manage to equalize the playoffs

by admin
Status: 04/25/2023 08:08 a.m

Die Seattle Kraken with goalie Philipp Grubauer kept their chance to advance to the next round of the NHL playoffs.

In the fourth game against defending champion Colorado Avalanche the Kraken prevailed at home 3:2 after extra time. Seattle thus managed to equalize to 2: 2 in the best-of-seven series. Four wins are required in the North American ice hockey league to advance to the next round.

The German national goalkeeper Grubauer was used throughout the season and parried 20 of the 22 shots on his goal. Match winner was Jordan Eberle with the winning goal after three minutes of extra playing time.

Tension also between Devils and Rangers

It also remains tight in the derby between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers. They equalized with a 3-1 away win at their neighbors in New York Devils also to 2:2.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vegas Golden Knights just one step away from the next round. Toronto won at Tampa Bay Lightning 5: 4 after extra time and leads in the series 3: 1 like them Golden Knights from Las Vegas after their 4-2 win at the Winnipeg Jets.

