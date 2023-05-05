NHL Playoffs: Vegas Golden Knights win against Oilers

Status: 05/04/2023 08:12 a.m

Die Edmonton Oilers have in the NHL the start of the second playoff round against the Vegas Golden Knights lost.

Despite an outstanding Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers lost 6-4 to the Knights in the North American Ice Hockey League. Draisaitl scored all four of his team’s goals to take his tally to 11 in seven playoff games this season. The second game of the series takes place on Sunday night, again with the Golden Knights.

NHL-Playoffs

Jari Kurri last scored four goals in a game for the Oilers almost 36 years ago. However, the Golden Knights always found an answer to the 1-0 lead of the guests and the equalizer to make it 3-3. A total of five different goalscorers scored for the hosts, Ivan Barbashev scoring twice.

Hurricanes clearly beat New Jersey

The second game of the day ended more clearly: against the New Jersey Devils won the Carolina Hurricanes Match one of the series with 5:1. After a 2-0 lead in the first period, the Hurricanes made it clear early in the second period through Jesperi Kotkaniemi. And the hosts didn’t let themselves be deterred by the goal and scored goals four and five in the last third.

The most successful scorers were Jesper Fasth with one goal and one assist, as well as Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook, each with two assists.

The standings in the playoffs

Semifinals East:

Florida Panthers – Toronto Maple Leafs 1:0

Carolina Hurricanes – New Jersey Devils 1:0

Semifinal West:

Seattle Kraken – Dallas Stars 1:0

Vegas Golden Knights – Edmonton Oilers 1:0

All series take place in best-of-seven mode. The winners in the east and west play the final for the Stanley Cup.