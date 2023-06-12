Home » NHL | Premiere in the role of head coach. Calgary will lead the Husk
Sports

NHL | Premiere in the role of head coach. Calgary will lead the Husk

by admin
NHL | Premiere in the role of head coach. Calgary will lead the Husk

The 47-year-old Huska was an assistant in Calgary for five seasons. He was named head coach by new general manager Craig Conroy.

“Ryan has 11 seasons on the bench as a head coach in the WHL and AHL and has been coaching for over twenty years. He has earned this opportunity and we are confident he is the right coach for our team,” said Conroy.

As a player, Huska got a glimpse of the NHL in the only game he played for Chicago in 1998 against Calgary. He ended his active career at the age of 25.

“I come in a slightly different position than most coaches because I know the players very well. We have excellent hockey players in the locker room who want to win. My job is to inspire them every day to help us move forward,” said Huska. Calgary also has Czech goalkeeper Daniel Vladař in the team.

See also  Venice, Soncin: "For what we did we deserved something more"

You may also like

From Spain: Milan in advanced negotiations with Mirotic

Su Bingtian ends 2023 season ahead of schedule...

Death Berlusconi, Gattuso: “He always massacred me for...

the coronation of the Denver Nuggets, “franchise-model” and...

Berlusconi, Putin: “He worked for friendship between Russia...

Wang Xinyu/Xie Shuwei won the French Open women’s...

Berbr et al. tenth day in court: Thirty...

Rome, Scamacca’s go ahead: the meeting with West...

Weißhaidinger at Diamond League in Stockholm

Manchester City on parade in the rain, cheering...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy