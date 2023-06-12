NHL | Premiere in the role of head coach. Calgary will lead the Husk

The 47-year-old Huska was an assistant in Calgary for five seasons. He was named head coach by new general manager Craig Conroy.

“Ryan has 11 seasons on the bench as a head coach in the WHL and AHL and has been coaching for over twenty years. He has earned this opportunity and we are confident he is the right coach for our team,” said Conroy.

So well-deserved 🔥 The #Flames have named Ryan Huska head coach! — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) June 12, 2023

As a player, Huska got a glimpse of the NHL in the only game he played for Chicago in 1998 against Calgary. He ended his active career at the age of 25.