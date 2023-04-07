Home Sports NHL | Raška was called up to San Jose’s first team for the first time in the season
Sports

NHL | Raška was called up to San Jose’s first team for the first time in the season

by admin
NHL | Raška was called up to San Jose’s first team for the first time in the season

Raška, a native of Kopřivnice, who also has 11 extra-league matches for Třinec, has played the entire season on a farm in the lower AHL. He scored 11 points for four goals and seven assists in 53 games for the San Jose Barracuda.

The Sharks, whose colors are also defended by another Czech forward Tomáš Hertl and defender Radim Šimek, are among the worst teams in the NHL this season and will not advance to the playoffs. Until the end of the regular season, the California team has five games left to play, and on Friday night they will welcome the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado in front of their spectators.

See also  Slovakian Daňo was the first foreigner to win the top scorer crown of the Czech Extraliga

You may also like

The USK basketball players outclassed Hradec for the...

Rahm, Hovland and Koepka in the lead, Woods...

Ice hockey: Salzburg starts the ICE final with...

Formula 1: Red Bull budget cap penalty ‘very...

England win Women’s Finalissima: ‘Another box ticked’ –...

Bruno Le Ray appointed security director of the...

Masters 2023: Rory McIlroy makes slow start as...

The end of the CBA regular season and...

NBA: Jazz-Thunder and Magic-Cavs among the games on...

Oberwart surprises with victory at BC Vienna

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy