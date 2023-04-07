Raška, a native of Kopřivnice, who also has 11 extra-league matches for Třinec, has played the entire season on a farm in the lower AHL. He scored 11 points for four goals and seven assists in 53 games for the San Jose Barracuda.

The Sharks, whose colors are also defended by another Czech forward Tomáš Hertl and defender Radim Šimek, are among the worst teams in the NHL this season and will not advance to the playoffs. Until the end of the regular season, the California team has five games left to play, and on Friday night they will welcome the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado in front of their spectators.