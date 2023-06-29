NHL: Reinbacher equals Vanek’s record

Reinbacher is only the fifth Austrian first-round draft and was chosen as early as Vanek, who ended his career in February 2020 after more than 1,000 NHL games. Marco Kasper 2022 (No. 8, Detroit Red Wings), Marco Rossi 2020 (No. 9, Minnesota Wild) and Michael Grabner 2006 (No. 14, Vancouver Canucks) came in later.

The Vorarlberger landed at one of the most glamorous clubs in the league, the decision was announced by starting goalkeeper Carey Price with a stumbling on the surname. The Canadiens are 24-time NHL champions, making them the most successful franchise in the league.

However, they have been waiting for their 25th triumph since 1993 and, after finishing last in the 2021/22 season and 28th in the past year, are in transition under the direction of General Manager Kent Hughes. The head coach of the young team around the 23-year-old captain Nick Suzuki is Martin St. Louis, on the defensive there are currently only four professionals over 25 years old. “Our scouts loved Reinbacher from the start and his development throughout the year,” said Hughes.

apprenticeship years in Switzerland

Reinbacher has been playing for Swiss clubs since he was seven. First in Widnau, where he commuted to, from 13 at the traditional club EHC Kloten. The 1.89 m tall Lustenauer earned himself a regular place with the newly promoted team last season.

Reinbacher received the second-most ice time of all defenders and recorded 24 points in 49 games in sovereign relegation. His strong performances in Switzerland also helped him to make his debut in the Austrian national team, with which he managed to stay up at the World Championships in Tampere, and now to a promising future in the motherland of ice hockey.

“Hello, my name is David,” Reinbacher greeted the Canadiens fans in French and continued in English: “I can’t wait to come back to Montreal, I’ve been there before.” However, it is quite possible that Reinbacher will play another season in Kloten, the decision will be made in consultation with his new club.

Preference for Austrians

The Canadiens drafted an Austrian for the fourth time and currently hold the rights to two Vorarlberg talents after striker Vinzenz Rohrer was chosen as number 75 last year. As the only red-white-red legionnaire to date, Vanek played for Montreal from March to May 2014 and advanced to the finals of the Eastern Conference with the Canadiens.

As expected, the Chicago Blackhawks, who had first pick, opted for Canadian center Connor Bedard. The Anaheim Ducks then chose Leo Carlsson from Sweden, and the Columbus Blue Jackets chose Adam Fantilli from the USA for number three. The draft, in which the 32 NHL clubs secure the rights to 224 talents worldwide, continues on Thursday (5:00 p.m. CEST) with rounds two to seven.

Austrians in the NHL draft

1995 Martin Hohenberger Montreal Canadiens No. 74 1997 Gregor Baumgartner Montreal Canadiens No. 37 1998 Matthias Trattnig Chicago Blackhawks No. 94 1999 Andre Lakos New Jersey Devils No. 95 1999 Gregor Baumgartner Dallas Stars No. 156 2000 Reinhard Divis St. Louis Blues No. 261 * 2001 Oliver Setzinger Nashville Predators #76 2002 Bernd Brückler Philadelphia Flyers #150 2002 Christoph Brandner Minnesota Wild #237 * 2003 Thomas Vanek Buffalo Sabers #5 * 2006 Michael Grabner Vancouver Canucks #14 * 2006 Andreas Nödl Philadelphia Flyers #39 * 2020 Marco Rossi Minnesota Wild #9 * 2020 Thimo Nickl Anaheim Ducks #104 2020 Benjamin Baumgartner New Jersey Devils #161 2022 Marco Kasper Detroit Red Wings #8 * 2023 David Reinbacher Montreal Canadiens #5

* made it into the NHL

