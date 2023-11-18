NHL: Rossi shows off in Stockholm

NHL

Marco Rossi put himself and Austrian ice hockey in the spotlight at the third game of the Global Series of the National Hockey League (NHL) in Stockholm. The Vorarlberger gave the Minnesota Wild a 1-0 lead against the Ottawa Senators in the Avicii Arena. After extra time and a penalty shootout, the Canadian team was ahead 2-1 in the Swedish capital.



In front of 13,213 fans, Rossi was spot on in the 27th minute and deflected a shot from Brock Faber past Ottawa goalie Anton Forsberg. But the 22-year-old from Vorarlberg’s sixth goal of the season wasn’t enough to win. Because Erik Brannström equalized in the final section (47th). After scoreless overtime, Josh Norris became the match winner for Ottawa in the shoot-out.

The narrow defeat was the fourth in a row for Minnesota. As part of the Global Series, the Wild will face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday (2 p.m.), who won their first game in Stockholm on Friday against the Detroit Red Wings 3-2. Ottawa had previously defeated the Red Wings 5-4 in overtime and is taking two wins home to Canada.

Rossi scores in Vanek style

Rossi formed a forward line with Minnesota’s top strikers Kirill Kaprisow and Mats Zuccarello that continually put pressure on the Senators. The 22-year-old scored twice when the score was 0-0 (7th, 22nd) before he finally took the lead in front of his family. The striker – like his predecessor at the Wild, Thomas Vanek – was stationed in front of the goal in the 27th minute, deflecting a shot from Brock Faber past goalkeeper Anton Forsberg.

The Wild, who fielded five Swedes, had the majority of the 13,213 fans in the Avicii Arena, formerly better known as the Globen, on their side. With the loud support, the Wild implemented coach Dean Evason’s instructions for a concentrated start. After five power play goals from Dallas, the outnumbered game also worked this time, and goalkeeper Filip Gustavsson was a reliable support in difficult situations.

In the 44th minute, however, he had to admit defeat, Erik Brännström scored his first goal of the season after a pass from goalkeeper Forsberg and a major mistake in substitution by Minnesota. In the decisive shoot-out, Forsberg finally became the match winner for the nominal hosts in the striking arena in Stockholm. The 30-year-old, who had already parried a penalty shot from Marcus Johansson in regular time, also fended off all of Minnesota’s attempts in the shoot-out. Norris gave the Senators the extra point with a powerful shot.

National Hockey League

