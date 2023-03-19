Home Sports NHL | San Jose goaltender Reimer skips skating in rainbow jersey to support LGBT+
NHL | San Jose goaltender Reimer skips skating in rainbow jersey to support LGBT+

“In this particular case, I have chosen not to support something that conflicts with my personal beliefs, which are based on the Bible, the ultimate authority in my life,” Reimer said in a statement.

The California club, which supported LGBTQ+ in various ways during Sharks’ Pride Night, expressed its understanding of his stance.

Reimer is the second NHL player to refuse to wear a rainbow jersey during a skate. Russian defenseman Ivan Provorov from Philadelphia also did so in January, citing religious reasons.

