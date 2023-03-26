Home Sports NHL | Sensation! Gunner David Pastrňák had his fiftieth hit in the NHL season and continues to shoot
NHL | Sensation! Gunner David Pastrňák had his fiftieth hit in the NHL season and continues to shoot

NHL | Sensation! Gunner David Pastrňák had his fiftieth hit in the NHL season and continues to shoot

Pastrňák once again improved his season high in the NHL with his 50th goal. The 5th-minute hit on the Carolina ice was his 290th of his career, tying him for eighth on the club’s all-time list. The Bruins striker received a pass behind the backs and did not hesitate in front of the goalkeeper himself.

The biggest Czech star of the moment did not take off the gas. Although Carolina tied the score at 1:1, the Bruins soon took the lead again when Pastrňák made his mark again with a traditional shot from the circle on the power play.

In Canadian scoring, the native of Havíř has 46 assists in addition to fifty-one goals, and it is expected that he will attack the magical threshold of one hundred points. He has already collected 601 Canadian points in the NHL.

