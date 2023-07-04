NHL | Slovakian defenseman Fehérváry signed a new NHL contract with Washington

Bratislava native Fehérváry, whom the Capitals just selected from the 46th pick in the 2018 draft, has become one of the key figures in the team’s defense. In the past season, he played in 67 games and scored 16 points for six goals and ten assists, in addition, he reigned with 217 hits on Washington’s backs and was second with 128 blocked shots.

In total, Fehérváry has 152 starts and 34 points (14+20) in the regular season of the NHL. He did not score in eight duels in the elimination fights.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

