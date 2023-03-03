Sustr signed a two-way contract with Minnesota last summer as an unrestricted free agent and spent the entire season on the farm in Iowa. In the reserve team, he scored 12 points (2+10) in 39 games. So far, he has played only for Tampa Bay and Anaheim in the NHL, for which he played 361 games with a balance of 11 goals and 58 assists. He completed 46 games (2+3) in the playoffs.

This is his third time going to Anaheim. When he changed jerseys for the first time after five years in Tampa Bay, he agreed to a one-year, one-way contract with the Ducks in the summer of 2018. However, he only played in five games before the club placed him on the list of free agents. No one took Šustra, he played the rest of the season in the AHL and then left for the KHL.

TRADE: We have acquired Nikita Nesterenko, Andrej Sustr and a 2025 fourth-round pick from Minnesota in exchange for John Klingberg. #FlyTogether | @EandELaw — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) March 3, 2023

After two years in Kunlun, he got another chance in Tampa Bay, but finished the year in Anaheim, where he returns again after less than a year.

Klingberg was one of the most sought-after players on the market. Except for this season, the 30-year-old guard has spent his entire career with Dallas and played 602 games in the NHL, in which he collected 398 points (79+319). He was also productive in the playoffs, where he scored seven goals and assisted on 28 goals in 59 games. See also Udinese in Venice brings the supply of two thousand fans to grow even more