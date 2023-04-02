Jágr crossed the mythical boundary for the first time in the memorable year 1995-96, when he set a personal record of 149 points (62+87) as a Pittsburgh player. In the 1997-98 season, Jágr scored 102 points (35+67). Already as team captain, he exceeded one hundred in the year 1998-99 with 127 points (44+83). And to say goodbye to the club that drafted him, he jumped over the three-digit mark in the 2000-01 season, when he had 121 points (52+69).

Jágr did it for the fifth and last time as a New York Rangers player during the 2005-06 season, when he scored 123 points (54+69). Since then, Pastrňák had the best footing among the hundred Czech hockey players overseas. But fate was against him when the regular part of the 2019-20 season was ended early due to covid. At that point, the Bruins winger had 95 points on 48 goals and 47 assists.

“I’m sorry for the hundred, that’s a very nice number,” sighed Pastrňák at the time. Three years later, however, he doesn’t have to regret it. First, he surpassed the fifty-goal mark, then he reached the hundred-point mark as the fifth player in the season.

In the Pittsburgh arena, he ticked off the jubilee item in the 22nd minute on a power play. Dmitriy Orlov's backhand shot was precisely passed from the air directly between Tristan Jarry's concretes. It didn't hurt either. It was also the 54th goal of the season for Pastrňák. After a pass from Pavel Zacha, he quickly added a hit with the number 55 and at the end of the game, after working with Krejčí and Zacha, he decided with the third goal in the game to win the Bruins. The sixteenth career hat trick was born!

The twenty-six-year-old gunner is having an excellent season. In the club scoring, he is the best by a steamer. In Boston, Pastrňák was also announced as the first star of home games. In that one with Columbus, the Bruins set up the final Presidents’ Trophy for the leader of the regular season with the winning goal in overtime. He is being talked about as a very likely Hart Trophy finalist. And it’s completely understandable when he’s the most valuable player on the best team by far.

“In Pasto’s case, we take 30 or 40 goals as quite common, but I think to surpass fifty goals and one hundred points is exceptional. In retrospect, it will be looked at as an amazing performance,” Patrik Eliáš, the most productive player in the history of New Jersey, told Sport.cz.

“The pasta has no ceiling. When I saw him at the World Cup, it was a turning point in my decision to return to the NHL,” revealed Bruins center David Krejčí.