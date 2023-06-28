Home » NHL | The NHL salary cap will increase to $83.5 million next season
In the three seasons before last year, the salary cap was fixed at $81.5 million. This was mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic, during which the competition stopped in the 2019/20 season and the players incurred a debt to the owners of approximately 1.5 billion dollars. J

the NHL has spread its repayment over several seasons with the assumption that it will be fully settled in or after the 2024/25 season.

However, the increase in income was so great that the debt will be paid off even earlier. And thanks to this, it is possible to expect a big jump of around four million dollars already for the year 2024/25.

“We’ve come back strong after covid. Our revenue is approaching six billion dollars and is at an all-time high. Attendance is high, so is TV rights revenue. Sponsor support is great and we’re doing well. We were very skeptical at first, how are we going to pay off the 1.5 billion, but the fact is it looks good,” NHL chief Gary Bettman said at a meeting with general managers in March.

