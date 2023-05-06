Home » NHL | The Swiss hockey players will be strengthened at the WC by striker Niederreiter from Winnipeg
Niederreiter last appeared in the Swiss national team at the 2019 World Championships in Bratislava and Košice. He will play at the world championship for the seventh time, he also participated in the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi. Five years ago, he took part in winning silver at the World Championships in Copenhagen and Herning. He also tasted the finals in 2016 at the World Cup in Toronto, where he was a member of the European selection.

In this NHL season, he scored 41 points for 24 goals and 17 assists in 78 games of the regular season for Nashville and Winnipeg, where he went at the end of February. In the playoffs, he recorded a goal and three assists in five duels. He opened the year with three goals in two games against San Jose in Prague’s O2 Arena. In the NHL, he also played for the New York Islanders, Minnesota and Carolina, and has 810 games and 409 points (205+204). He added 34 points (16+18) in 87 playoff games.

