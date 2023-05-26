NHL | Tyson, wrestler, brawler. The trio of brawlers pushed Dallas to extend the streak

Brawlers gathered in the VIP areas of the Texas arena. In addition to the boxing legend, former wrestling champion Ric Flair and also the father of forward Max Domi Tie, the third most punished player in the history of the NHL (3515 minutes). If Dallas wanted to show how he was going to fight, he succeeded.

Even without suspended captain Jamie Benn, the Stars held on to hope for a turnaround that no team in NHL history has accomplished in the conference finals.

“We’ll see how it goes on. Now we have to rest a little,” said the scorer of the decisive goal Joe Pavelski. The Stars finally won in the playoffs in overtime, having failed to do so in four previous occasions, including two duels in Vegas.

“When Jamie’s not in the lineup, you expect goals from other people,” nodded Jason Robertson, who tied the score twice and is the Stars’ leading scorer in the series with four goals. “It takes a special skill to be a scorer like that,” coach Peter DeBoer said. about the California-born offspring of a Filipino mother and a Scottish father.

Robertson showed his skill especially in the first goal, when he first touched Miro Heiskanen’s throw, then he picked the puck off Adin Hill’s catcher and hung it in the air. Alternate goalkeeper Jake Oettinger helped Dallas significantly in the last game as well. This time he had 37 successful interventions.

Before Thursday’s game, Golden Knights captain Mark Stone urged his teammates to play their best game in the series because a cornered opponent will bite the most. And that was also confirmed. “They were better, they had more determination,” admitted striker Jonathan Marchessault. See also Euroleague, Efes champion of Europe for the first time. Barça defeated 86-81 - Sport - Basketball