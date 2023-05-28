Home » NHL | Vegas – Dallas 2:4, Dallas dramatized the final of the Western Conference of the NHL by winning in Vegas
NHL | Vegas – Dallas 2:4, Dallas dramatized the final of the Western Conference of the NHL by winning in Vegas

Vegas led 1-0 and 2-1. Ivan Barbašev opened the scoring in the 14th minute from the right side in front of the goal and beat Jake Oettinger with a forehand loop. Chandler Stephenson scored the home team’s second goal at the beginning of the second period with a shot from the left circle.

Dallas responded very quickly on both occasions. Luke Glendening tied the score at 1-1 with Thomas Harley’s flowing shot from the blue line. Jason Robertson, who scored for the fifth time in the series, erased the deficit in the middle period.

Dellandrea, who did not fit into the lineup in the opening two games in Vegas, became an unexpected hero. In the 51st minute, he turned the score in favor of Dallas with a shot from the right circle and with the help of defender Alex Pietrangelo. Moments later he secured the win with a finish from the area in front of the goal.

Radek Faksa also rejoiced at the victory, who spent fifteen minutes on the ice and added +/- one positive point to the statistics.

Finals of the Western Conference of the NHL playoffs – 5th game
Vegas – Dallas 2:4 (series status: 3:2)
