NHL | Vegas – Florida 7:2, Vegas hockey players had a good shot in the second battle for the Stanley Cup, Gudas didn’t finish

Vegas split its scoring allotment in all three periods. Marchessault was the first to score on the power play in the eighth minute. Two minutes before the first siren, defender Alec Martinez made it 2-0, scoring his first goal in the ongoing playoffs.

In the second period, the Golden Knights scored two goals in seven minutes and forced Sergej Bobrovsky out of the goal at 27:10. Nicolas Roy added three goals to the difference, and Howden added Vegas’ fourth goal. At that time, Gudas was already missing from the field, as Barabašev took him out of the game with a hard shoulder tackle in the first period.

Florida reduced the score to 1:4 after 14 seconds of the game in the third period, and only enjoyed the goal for a few minutes. Marchessault made it 5-1 with his second hit of the game, and Mike Amadio added insurance at 50:33. Florida’s second goal was scored by the team’s most productive player, Matthew Tkachuk, but the home team had the last word, with Howden closing the score.