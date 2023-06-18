NHL | Vegas hockey players also remembered the victims of the 2017 shooting during the championship celebrations

Due to the memories of the tragic events of October 2017, the celebrations were accompanied by strict security measures, and members of the hotel’s security services guarded all the windows facing the boulevard with the procession.

Six years ago, during a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, a shooter from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel killed 60 people and injured over 850 people. He then committed suicide himself.

The city also remembered the victims during the Vegas hockey players’ celebrations. Their names were displayed on a banner outside T-Mobile Arena, where the celebration of the Golden Knights’ playoff triumph culminated.

The whole of Vegas completed a rocket entry into the league by winning the Stanley Cup. The Golden Knights expanded the competition in October 2017 and advanced to the finals in the very first season, where they lost to Washington.