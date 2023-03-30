Status: 03/29/2023 08:07 a.m

Ice hockey top star Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers have the top team Vegas Golden Knights defeated – in a convincing way.

Draisaitl steered the 7-4 win in the North American professional league NHL on Tuesday (03/29/2023/local time) again scored and gave an assist. A day earlier he had scored his 300th goal in the NHL. With their 43rd win of the season, the Canadians consolidated third place in their Pacific Division and have the best chance of making the playoffs.

Seider and Detroit defeat Pittsburgh Penguins

Also Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings celebrated a clear victory. In the home game against Pittsburgh Penguins Detroit won 7-4 with top star Sidney Crosby, Seider provided two assists.

However, the Red Wings have very little chance of participating in the playoffs. The gap to the Penguins, who are currently in the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference lie is four wins.

Nico Sturm and San Jose Sharks surprise Jets

Meanwhile, Nico Sturm and Die celebrated a surprising success San Jose Sharks. The Sharks, the NHL’s worst team, won 3-0 against playoff contenders Winnipeg Jets. Sturm had his share in the victory, the 27-year-old made it 2-0 in the meantime.

Lukas Reichel, on the other hand, suffered an expected defeat. The 20-year-old top talent and his Chicago Blackhawks lost their home game against the Dallas Stars 1:4 Reichel, who had scored twice in a row recently, was without a goal this time.