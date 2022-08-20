Original title: Ni Zixin leads the second round of the Golf Wine Challenge by 2 strokes and competes with Zhang Yahui and Zeng Liqi for the championship

(2022/8/19, Yantai, Shandong) Ni Zixin, Zhang Yahui, and Zeng Liqi studied under the same foreign teacher in Wuhan a few years ago. Now they will play together at Nanshan Danling Cuiyuan Golf Club (6078 yards, par 71). Groups compete for the Golf Wine Challenge Championship.

Ni Zixin

The first-round leader Ni Zixin shot 72 on Friday, 141 in two rounds (69-72), 1 under par, and continued to be at the top of the list with a two-shot lead.

The youngest champion of the Women’s China Tour, Zhang Yahui, shot 70 and finished second. Zeng Liqi, who was runner-up here last year, shot 72 to 144 (72-72), a 2-over par and third.

Han Yucen, who once won the runner-up in the amateur championship held in Nanshan for three consecutive years, made a double bogey with a wrong tee shot on the first hole today, and then saved a 73, and Pan Jiehong (75) with a 145, which is above the standard. Pole 3, tied for fourth.

On Friday morning, there was a lot of wind and rain in Nanshan, and it was accompanied by thunder and lightning. Therefore, the starting time of the first group was postponed from 7:30 to 10:40, and by the time the last group Ni Zixin kicked off, it was already 12:30 noon.

At that time, the wind was still strong off the court. Ni Zixin admitted that her ball had a relatively high trajectory, so she was greatly affected by the wind. Among them, the par-5 15th hole was the most typical example. Her ball hit outside the right boundary. District, causing her to lose a shot.

However, because of the high trajectory, her ball is also far away, creating a lot of opportunities for her, and she grasped some of them and made 3 birdies. On No. 5, the uphill par-5, she hit a 58-degree wedge for the third shot from 50 yards to 2 feet for birdie. On the seventh hole, she hit her pitch from 130 yards to 3 feet for another birdie. On the final hole, she hit 90 yards to 5 feet for a finishing birdie. “I’m glad I made a birdie on the last hole to save some advantages for tomorrow,” said the 14-year-old golfer from Wuhan.

Zhang Yahui

Zhang Yahui, who won the China Trust Zhuhai Women's Challenge last year, shot 73 yesterday with 35 putts. She said that she went back to the national team coach Feng Shanshan to adjust the putter. Today, the short putt was much better, but the bird putt still failed to make the hole. She hit 16 greens with par, but used 33 putts, most of which was a 20-foot birdie putt on the seventh hole. "Although I have been training here for many days, the speed of the greens here did not pick up until two days before the game, so the greens were good, but I couldn't make the birdie putt," Zhang Yahui said. The putting force was good, but the green speed slowed down a bit on the back nine, and I still have some problems with my judgment of the putting line." Zeng Liqi Zeng Liqi made a birdie on the bunker on the 15th green and made a 15-foot putt on the 16th hole to make another birdie. She had a chance to make 4 birdies in a row and was closer to the leader. It's a pity The ball on the 17th hole turned 360 degrees in the hole cup and came out of the hole. The ball on the 18th hole was pushed to the edge of the hole, and the ball did not fall into the hole. At least compared to last year, Zeng Liqi is one stroke behind. At that time, she started chasing after 4 shots behind, and finally lost to Yin Xiaowen by one shot. See also The voice service "Inps News" for Alexa and Google Assistant starts In tomorrow's leading group, all three players are under the age of 17. If Ni Zixin wins the championship, she will rewrite the age record for women's China Tour champion created by Zhang Yahui. On Saturday, she was 14 years, 11 months and 6 days. If Zhang Yahui wins the championship, she will become the third amateur champion in the history of the women's China Tour with two or more championships. If Zeng Liqi wins the championship, she will become another champion after Yin Ruoning to win in her professional debut. "I think our former coach will be very happy to see such a leaderboard," Zeng Liqi said with a smile when talking about her former classmates and sisters, "When I competed here last year, I really had no idea, but this year Come here, I definitely hope to have a good start after turning professional, especially last year I regretted missing so many opportunities." When Ni Zixin talked about such a competition, she said that she did not know how the two senior sisters felt, but she would definitely handle it easily. "I also want to see how each of us has improved since we separated," Ni Zixin said. The Golf Wine Challenge is hosted by the China Golf Association, co-organized by Shandong Golf Association, Yantai Sports Bureau, Longkou Sports Bureau, and Longkou Education Bureau. It is certified by the China Women's Professional Golf Tournament, and the Middle Women's Professional Golf Tournament (Beijing) Co., Ltd. undertakes, Nanshan International Golf Club hosts the golf course for the event, and golf wine is the title sponsor.

