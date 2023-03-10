Niantic Inc.Californian software-house and leader in the development of AR technologies, presents the first episode of the content series “Where I’m From” Of NBA All-Worlda new basketball-themed game that the company has created in partnership with the NBA and which uses Augmented Reality.

In the first episode the protagonist is Jalen Green, guard of the Houston Rockets and named All-Rookie First Team last year, who talks about his career as a player up to his arrival in the NBA with some digressions and curiosities about his tastes in music and fashion. The face of the second episode will be instead Immanuel Quickleyplaymaker dei New York Knicks.

These videos are in continuity with Niantic’s goal of bringing fans closer to NBA culture through its products and technologies.

“NBA All-World brings together basketball with various other worlds and industries, such as fashion, culture and travel. That’s why it’s unique,” declares the basketball player Jalen Green. “My path to the NBA hasn’t been the traditional one, and I’m happy to share my origin story and introduce Niantic fans and players to the places I hold dear”.

Host and co-producer of the show is Set Free RichardsonCannes Lion winner and Executive Producer/Director of ESPN 30 for 30 The Greatest Mixtape ever.

“Free is a world-renowned creative and an expert in everything behind the so-called “basket culture” and all its style elements,” declared Glenn Chin, senior marketing director di Niantic. “I think fans will really enjoy this series of content, where NBA players in candid conversations, share trivia and anecdotes that they have never shared publicly before.”

“It was a blast producing ‘Where I’m From’ with Glenn and the Niantic NBA All-World Team,” comments the producer Set Free Richardson. “We share a love of basketball, music, fashion and the culture that has grown around this wonderful sport. When they asked me to sit down with some of today’s greatest NBA players to interview them and tell their stories in a new light, it felt like a natural evolution of everything I’ve produced before, since the And1 Mixtape days.” .

NBA All-World, officially launched worldwide on January 24, is a geolocation-based basketball game in which users can find, challenge the most loved NBA players in exciting one-on-one matches directly in their own neighborhood . With every game won, users can recruit NBA stars and make them part of their team. The target? Become the kings of the pitch.