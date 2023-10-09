Nice anesthetizes | Doors

The martyrdom of Metz and the pain-relieving football of Farioli’s Nice.

“Erasmus” is the Monday column in which we tell you about an interesting match from the international football weekend. For the 8th day of Ligue 1 we traveled together to Metz-Nice. You can catch up on previous episodes here.

Symphorien d’Autun is not a composition by Debussy or a dish from Paul Bocuse’s tasting menu but the name of the son of a nobleman, Faustus, and his wife Augusta. The parents are among the very few Christians of the pagan town of Gaul, formerly called Augustodunum, “Fort of Augustus”. In 150 AD the most venerated divinities in the city were Apollo, Diana and Cybele and, on the occasion of a procession in honor of the latter, Symphorien made a mistake that would be fatal to him: he dared to utter mocking phrases towards the divinity, symbol ambivalent of the force of Nature, providing a perfect pretext for arrest and death sentence, especially in the persecutory climate of the Empire under Marcus Aurelius. Beheaded near the current one Porte Saint-Andréhis martyrdom he was immediately an example of fidelity to the Christian cause to the point of being sanctified as Saint Symphorian (San Sinforiano, in Italian) by the newly formed ecclesiastical institutions.

In the following centuries, the cult was not limited to its region, Burgundy, but the Merovingians began to export it to all the territories controlled at the time, including the Moselle region. It is right on the banks of the Moselle, on an island a few kilometers from one of the main urban centers in the area – Metz – that in 609 some monks built an abbey in honor of Saint Symphorien on the orders of the bishop. The abbey resisted until 1565 when, following its destruction, it was decided to rebuild another one in the center of the city.

The island has now taken the name of the abbey and, even following its abandonment, retains the name of the saint. It will remain uninhabited and unused for over centuries and only in 1923 is a new building built there, less sacred than the previous one: one football stadiuminitially designed for the football section of a sports club but which, within 9 years, will become the exclusive home of the section’s detachment from the Messin Athletic Circle. Since 1932, despite the flooding by the German armies in the Second World War, the Stade Saint-Symphorien and the Football Club Metz they are in symbiosis, with each other and with an island that has taken on and transmitted its name over time.

The grenade club returned to Ligue 1 after just one year in Ligue 2, above all thanks to the progress of Georges Mikautadze, the twenty-two-year-old Georgian striker who scored 23 goals in one season. However, on August 30th, after 2 goals in the sparkling first 3 games in Ligue 1 of his career, Garnets they succumbed to the millionaires’ flattery of Ajax and deprived themselves of yet another talent who flourished on the banks of the Moselle. If it exists a company capable of cultivating talent as on a happy island, that is Metz: limiting ourselves to the last decade, the names of Mané, Koulibaly, Cornet and the Sarr trilogy (Bouna, Ismaïla and Pape Matar) should be sufficient clues to push us to follow the trained team from Ladislaus László Bölöni.

4-2-3-1 per Bölöni: Asoro, who seemed to be familiar with Kulusevski in the youth team, starts from the bench.

Arsenal, Bayern e Bayer Leverkusen, Barcelona. The list of undefeated teams in gotha of the European championships is almost complete. Only one name is missing, a team that has been talked about in Italy in recent weeks more for the biography of its coach – on the way to becoming the next lightning rod for the conservative aims of Italian football – and for other events than nothing to what do they have to do with the pitch or with the performances of a twenty-two year old Frenchman of Congolese origins.

After years of investments, the Nice he seems to have finally found the right man and the ideal game proposal to convert the show into results whose potential had only been seen. A series of very intriguing names, between talents in the process of exploding and profiles that seem to just need to be dusted off a light layer of rust for them to shine again like they did a few seasons ago. At just 34 years of age, Francesco Farioli is the only Italian coach who has not yet lost in 2023/2024 between Serie A, Bundesliga, Premier League, La Liga and, indeed, Ligue 1.

Lotomba for the Algerian Atal and the Frenchman 2000 more similar to Piotr Zieliński on the flanks of Farioli’s 4-3-3.

We have never seen a coach like him, who at that age already had a couple of dismissals in Turkey behind him and a UEFA Pro license obtained in Coverciano only after twelve seasons on the bench between Serie D, Serie A, Turkey, Qatar and now France. Coach of De Zerbi’s goalkeepers in Benevento and Sassuolo, from the first actions of the game his Nice does not seem like a carbon copy of the system Dezerbian and the Polish number 1 Roll he is not yet an enlightened extreme defender in the making. In the first 3′, up until the crossbar chipped by Thuram on a lopsided cross, the possession phase of the The Eaglets follows a hybrid form between the principles sarriani of the 4-3-3 and the evolution of the full-back’s functions cleared by Guardiola years ago.

I appreciate it he drops between the central defenders to guarantee vision and numerical superiority at the exit; Bard he centralizes and transforms from left back to midfielder to provide further support; Mofficertainly not a first striker of the association, adapts to come forward to act as a support and free up space behind for the deep cuts of another center forward loaned to other areas of the pitch, this time more decentralized on the right, like The borders; Ndayishimiye’s magnetic movement towards Todibo is designed to find the change of play from the feet of the Bujumbura midfielder or to serve, thanks to the passing game of the former Barcelona player, one of the two midfielders in the space freed from the pressure of The mine.

That Nice can develop on the left and finish on the right is self-evident, but that the opponent’s defensive system knows how to adapt is another matter entirely. Metz’s 4-2-3-1 is certainly not an attacking team, relying solely on the frequency of pace and touches of Jallow to move up the field and create (very little) accordingly, but, in line with the Granata soul, it is a formation built on a notable ability to defend spaces.

Se have is found by a diagonal play changer in isolation, as well as Coffee there is always another man to deny the center to the former Sassuolo and Atalanta man; when the ball is still in the possession of the Nice centre-backs and Metz can afford a slightly higher attack, i Garnets they redesign themselves with an extremely compact and narrow 3-1-4-2, forcing Nice to go around the opponent rather than penetrate the center, relying on the intelligence of the captain howl.

If after about ten minutes Nice’s ball possession is close to 80%, with all due respect to those who consider it a value as an end in itself, it is because Metz is aware of being inferior and can only be dangerous thanks to direct advances on the first line-cutting pass towards Moffi, to the tears that nullify the re-aggression of The Gym and conducted by Papa Diallo.

What is difficult to understand and make people understand, however, is that attacking in an orderly manner leads to defending in the same way. If you opt for a certain step or movement, you act rather than react, you command rather than depend. Nice is the second team that risks conceding the fewest goals in Ligue 1 and is the only one in the major leagues to have kept a clean sheet in half of the matches played so far. Attack well to defend better and attack better again and so on. Plastic demonstration is the action of the advantage, where the conclusion is the last thing to appreciate.

Every slightest crack in the construction of the Nice is caused, along the Moselle, by the two vertices of the building. If Nicholas Dehon, goalkeeping coach, has indicated that he will tap the free agent market for sign Salvatore Sirigu means that Schmeichel’s departure was not adequately absorbed by Rollmuch more at ease if he had to exclusively parry and not dictate the timing of the exit.

When the first half ends with 0.04 xG granted to the opponents and over 70% of possession, the only goal difference is not due so much to the sterility of the maneuver but, much more banally and cruelly, to a bad day of the advanced references: If Moffi were to only attack in front of the goal in depth, he would put even the best central defenders in Europe in difficulty, but with his back to goal he is still prey to Fali Candé and Ismaël Traoré, certainly not Thiago Silva and Sergio Ramos at the turn of the 1910s. How, then, can we not turn a match in a stadium dedicated to a martyr into torture, where every attack by Metz is constitutionally prevented by Dante’s imperium?

How to invent new aesthetic stimuli in a game with an objectively decided outcome after just a quarter of an hour?

Khéphren Thuram, booked in the first half, was left in the locker room by coach Farioli. His place is not replaced by a midfielder with the same physical and athletic impact, but by an additional director like Sanson. With Thuram, Nizza represses, with Sanson, Nizza anesthetizes. The second half of Saint-Symphorien sees a greater alternation in the first construction of the Nice players, not tied to the repositioning of Bard but equipped with an extra setter, able to exploit Écully’s full-back also for preventive coverage.

The effect of having Sanson under construction: same position (circle-halfway line intersection), different ecosystems.

Metz’s luck is that Nice does not want to force and, in the few moments in which it cannot avoid doing so, Terrem Moffi is the unconscious self-saboteur in the mind of every team that thwarts every opportunity, also knocked out of play like a damned Dante by a knee-buttock clash with N’Duquidi’s bony kneecap.

Up until the 93rd minute Metz only shot twice Roll. The entrance of Van Den Kerkhof – whose speed duel with Perraud is the only real reason for concern for Farioli – and of Kulusevski’s best friend adds relative interest to the endgame.

In the 93rd minute, finally, there was the third shot on goal: by far the most dangerous of the match. The foot is the left of Candé, a central defender by profession. The distance is 30 meters, centimeter plus centimeter minus. The Polish goalkeeper’s dive is spectacular, much more than necessary. Shortly after, the referee Jerome Brisard the end whistles. Saint-Symphorien applauded anyway, aware that on that island there were much worse moments than a match in which the home team was only apparently competitive. A match with a dose of morphine injected by Nice. Anesthetized.

Extra Time

(Everything that hasn’t been seen but hasn’t gone unnoticed)

Judging by the little girl at the top right, it could also be that Bułka is smelling his palm after emitting flatulence from the dubious state of matter.

Carl Fredriksen observe nephew Russell at the second ring of the doorbell (“Up”, 2009)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

