After the defeat on penalties against Eintracht Frankfurt, the Goddess raised her head and beat the French. And the Ivorian rejoices again

Three goals scored, at least four close, few dangers run: Nice had absentees (no more than Gasperini had…), but they are still a Ligue 1 team, which before the break had shown growth and won its Conference League group. In short, a reliable test and with this dry 3-0, away, the Goddess confirmed the good indications that had already emerged at Gewiss, in the Bortolotti Trophy a week ago. Among other things, three goals with the signature of three forwards: this too is not a bad sign. For the Nerazzurri coach it was also an experimental test due to obligations due to absences: “world players” still in Qatar (Pasalic) or on post-Qatar vacation (De Roon and Koopmeiners), long-term injured (Zappacosta) and more recent (Demiral, Hateboer and since yesterday Palomino, due to muscle fatigue), forfeit in extremis (Lookman, who remained in Bergamo with the flu).

Gasp’s choices — Thus the coach dusted off the 3-4-1-2, with Malinovskyi – still a little detached from the game – attacking midfielder behind the unprecedented pairing Hojlund-Zapata, with equally unprecedented Maehle as a midfielder alongside Ederson, with Soppy always on wing but set back in midfield compared to the test against Eintracht a week ago and Ruggeri on the other lane, on the left. And it was precisely from the boy from Zingonia, after a quarter of an hour of pure domination by Nice, that the glimpse into the match arrived: a perfect grazing, like Hojlund’s timing in going for a header, anticipating Lotomba flatly. Half time 4′, and the doubling arrived: Zapata had “called” his personal goal just before, forcing Schmeichel to protect his post with a deflection for a corner, and found it with an angry turn, going to play behind the French defensive line to take advantage of a back-heel from Scalvini, at the suggestion of Maehle. Then, to keep the 2-0 up, Laborde’s poison shot required an extraordinary reflex from Musso, who had already made a block on at least three other occasions, albeit with less “clean” saves than the last. See also Champions, Atalanta with Young Boys for the first time with the public in Europe

finally bogue — No more were needed in the second half, not even by Sportiello, to keep the 2-0 in the fridge, because Nice didn’t do much to restore balance to the game. Indeed, it was Atalanta who brought the 3-0 closer several times, with a left foot from Ruggeri (inspired by Ederson), a kind of penalty aimed high by Malinovskyi in a very favorable position, a good Zapata-Hojlund combination and another high shot of the Colombian, semi-free in the area after a good restart. And the trio arrived just a few seconds from the end, with a Muriel-Boga combination: the Colombian’s touch for his partner was splendid, and he closed by finding the opposite intersection.

December 16, 2022 (change December 16, 2022 | 22:32)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

