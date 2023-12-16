Nice concedes its second defeat of the season, PSG fall champion

Le Havre defender Arouna Sangante (left) in the duel with Nice striker Jérémie Boga during the Ligue 1 match between Le Havre and OGC Nice, at Stade Océane, December 16, 2023. LOU BENOIST / AFP

This time, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) did not have to wait until the last day. The capital club, which narrowly qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League this week, is already assured of being Ligue 1 autumn champions. And this, even before its trip to Lille, Sunday, and the Metz reception on Wednesday.

In question: the defeat, 3-1, of OGC Nice on the lawn of Le Havre (HAC), at the Stade Océane, Saturday December 16, on behalf of the 16th day of the French championship; only the second defeat of the season for the Riviera club, after the rout in Nantes (0-1), two weeks ago.

The Aiglons, runners-up to the Parisians in the standings, can no longer join them before the winter break, which will follow the 17th day, on December 20. They remain stuck at 32 points, four lengths behind PSG, who have a game in hand. They also missed the opportunity to widen the gap with Monaco (3rd, 30 pts), who had been surprised the day before by Olympique Lyonnais (0-1). For its part, Le Havre, which had won only one of its last nine matches, temporarily climbed to 9th place, with 19 points.

Best defense in the five biggest European championships, OGC Nice had only conceded six goals before this meeting and had only been trailed once, in Nantes. But the Aiglons seem to be marking time away from home with this second setback on the road. This is all the more striking since the Normans had not scored in their last four home games.

Double by Emmanuel Sabbi

This Saturday, thanks to a quick transition game forward, the HAC managed to regularly put the Riviera rearguard out of position. From the 5th minute, a rise of the ball and a huge handball from Marcin Bulka, on a shot from Mohamed Bayo, allowed Emmanuel Sabbi to open the scoring from close range (1-0). The American striker, well shifted by Bayo on the left of the area, even scored a double, with a curling shot from the right which found the opposite net (2-0, 35th).

At the very start of the second half, it was on a well-aimed pass from Sabbi that Loïc Nego, at the forefront, obtained a penalty for fairly light contact, but behind his back, from Melvin Bard (50th). Bayo took Bulka on the wrong foot to further widen the advantage for the locals (3-0, 51st).

Unable to count on a defense which until then had been its main asset, Nice did not experience any uptick in attack. In added time, Tom Louchet certainly reduced the score (3-1, 90th+1), but the 64% possession of the Aiglons for such a low offensive output, must really question the club, if it wants to continue playing the leading roles.

The clash between Jean-Clair Todibo and Samuel Grandsir – leading to the expulsion of the two men nine minutes from the end of regulation time – also testifies to the frustration of the Niçois with the calm and fluid game, but sometimes terribly sterile.

The World with AFP

