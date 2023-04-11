The mayor of Nice doesn’t want any FC Basel supporters in his city for the second leg of the Conference League quarter-finals on April 20. In a press release, Cristian Estrosi said he was “very worried” about the idea of ​​hundreds of FCB fans on the streets. Estrosi spoke from experience, as there were violent clashes with supporters of 1. FC Köln around the stadium in southern France in September.

He doesn’t have a good opinion of the Basel fans either. “Last year there were violent confrontations with them in Marseille,” Estrosi said. “Their reputation precedes them. They come in large numbers and love a fiery atmosphere.”

In Switzerland, too, the supporters of FC Basel have recently attracted negative attention. Four employees of a security company were seriously injured in riots after the lost cup semi-final against Young Boys Bern around Basel’s St. Jakob Park last week. FCB’s first leg against Nice takes place in Basel on Thursday.