Nice team strength. The bench needed to make way

Ettore Messina comments on the clear success of Olimpia Milano’s match-1 against Vuelle Pesaro: «We did two important things. We started the game well, with an aggressive first quarter on defense, and then we got into the series well. But it’s only the first game, there’s not much more to add. We have to reset and think about the second one which will have different pitfalls».

«Good solidity of team. Having good percentages from shooters is great, Baron and Datome. It means that the team is looking for them, and if they are so solid it changes a lot, there is room for penetrations by Napier and Shields».

«The first half I was a bit worried, because I had let Shabazz and Napier play too much. We can’t get ahead if they play so much. We need a useful and profound approach from the bench».