Land surfing, paddle boarding, flag football, frisbee—

Niche sports heat up

Under the background of national fitness and consumption upgrade, niche sports such as Frisbee, flag football, land surfing, paddleboard, and cycling have gradually entered the public eye. These trendy sports have not only mobilized people’s enthusiasm for participating in sports, but also stimulated It promotes sports consumption and promotes the development of sports industry.

Land surfing, paddle board, flag football, Frisbee… Recently, many people have discovered that there are some new and interesting niche sports in the city where we live, and sometimes they can’t be named, and the attention is quite high. These trendy sports not only mobilized people’s enthusiasm for sports, but also stimulated sports consumption and promoted the development of the sports industry.

Compared with popular sports such as basketball, football, table tennis, etc., the participation of niche sports in my country is not high. Even the newly-promoted Internet celebrity Frisbee has only about 500,000 domestic players. Paddleboard sports have long been The number of participants was just over 100,000. However, “though sparrows are small and have all the five internal organs”, under the background of national fitness and consumption upgrading, niche sports are showing a thriving development trend and are becoming a new choice for more and more people to exercise and fitness.

Quick out of the circle

The weather in early August was hot, but the enthusiasm for sports was undiminished. Under the scorching sun, on the lake on the north side of Chaoyang Park in Beijing, you can see many people wearing life jackets, hats and sunglasses, standing on large floating boards, holding long paddles, and slowly paddling the floating boards. Move forward – this is the latest super hot paddle board movement.

Cao Lin, who lives in Chaoyang District, Beijing, has always liked water sports, but due to the impact of the epidemic, she has not been out diving and surfing for a long time. During this period of time, she frequently saw paddle board sports swiping the screen, which was very interesting. She immediately ordered a board from the Internet. Before receiving the goods, she couldn’t wait to come to the lake to experience it first.

“Before entering the water, the coach will teach some board and rowing skills. The paddle board has a lot of buoyancy. Wearing a life jacket is still safe. The most important thing is to do sunscreen and mobile phone waterproofing.” Cao Lin told reporters that the paddle board The average price of the board is similar to that of other types of sports activities on the market, ranging from 200 yuan to 300 yuan once. In terms of equipment, an entry-level paddle board can be done for a few hundred yuan, which is still relatively “people-friendly”.

The reporter noticed that this niche sports “popularity” showed a multi-point explosion trend: not only the rapid growth of Frisbee, paddle board, cycling, Lu Chong, etc., but also rock climbing, skateboarding, sailing, ice hockey, etc. are also ready to go. According to the data from Tianyancha, there are currently more than 420 paddle board sports-related companies in my country, 127 paddle board clubs, and more than 120 frisbee-related companies; various platforms have also launched special activities to meet the personalized needs of consumers. For example, the online sports platform Keep has held a number of offline events themed on Frisbee and Plogging (picking up trash while running), and will continue to provide users with fresh, interesting, High-quality offline activities.

Bai Yufei, a professor at Beijing Sport University, believes that at the current stage, cities are restricted, the frequency of large-scale mass sports activities has been significantly reduced, and there is also a certain risk of cross-infection when exercising in indoor venues. Inhibition, people urgently need to find some sports that can be carried out outdoors, are easier to organize and convene, the entry threshold is not too high, and the number of participants in a single event is not too large. Frisbee, flag football, Lu Chong, paddle board, riding The line has thus entered the public eye.

A more important factor is that in the process of consumption upgrading, people’s demand for sports diversification continues to increase. Bai Yufei pointed out that in general, after a country’s per capita GDP exceeds 10,000 US dollars, the sports industry will usher in a big explosion, and people’s acceptance of non-traditional sports activities will also be greatly enhanced, and individual projects have even grown into sub-industries that cannot be ignored. In 2019, my country’s per capita GDP exceeded 10,000 US dollars for the first time, and it will achieve steady growth in 2020 and 2021. The popularity of niche sports in these two years is in line with the development law of the sports industry.

social push

If it weren’t for the frequent pictures of Frisbee sports on social platforms, Wang Zhenzi would not have known such an interesting sport.

Wang Zhenzi, who just graduated from college last year, now lives and works in Tongzhou District, Beijing. In April of this year, she began to play Frisbee. After experiencing many clubs, she finally chose a more professional Frisbee club and participated in activities at a fixed time every week. She told reporters that under normal circumstances, the club will adopt two charging methods: one-time settlement, ranging from 80 yuan to 130 yuan per person per time on average, which includes venue fees and photo-taking fees; and training courses, which cost from a few Thousands to thousands of dollars.

Due to the unique social nature of Frisbee, taking pictures has become an important part of sports. Wang Zhenzi said that a sports meeting usually lasts one and a half to two hours, and the club will invite professional photographers to take sports photos for everyone for everyone to choose.

In the process of participating in Frisbee sports, Wang Zhenzi found that Frisbee players spend more at one time, and an activity of about 100 yuan can not only exercise but also gain beautiful pictures, which is very cost-effective. However, players who really love this sport focus more on how to improve their skills and how much fat they burn at one time. The original intention is different and the needs are different. Wang Zhenzi believes that if you really want to continue to play Frisbee well, you should join some regular clubs or training institutions.

Behind the rise of niche movements, it is not difficult to see the presence of social media. According to the “Top Ten Life Trends in 2022” released by Xiaohongshu, the search volume related to Frisbee increased by about 24 times compared with the same period last year, and the release volume of flag football notes ushered in an explosive growth in March this year, and the latter was also a candidate project not long ago. Entering the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games; Dianping data shows that since June this year, the search volume of land surfing has increased by 12 times compared with the beginning of the year, and the evaluation of land surfing has increased by 380%.

Feng Jun, deputy secretary-general of the Sports Management Professional Committee of the Chinese Society of Management Science, believes that it is thanks to the promotion of leading social media that niche sports have received a lot of attention in a short period of time, and led some groups to join in the attempt, and then Display and share on the platform. As the cycling photos in the circle of friends continue to be refreshed, the number of Frisbee-related notes on Xiaohongshu has soared, and the small video of rugby on the waist flag on Douyin is constantly exciting, attracting more people to participate in these sports. In this cycle, the top social platform has increased registered users and consolidated its market position, the public has found new fitness programs and emotional expression outlets, the operation capacity of the original community of niche sports has been greatly improved, and related clubs have sprung up. Phenomenal events such as Frisbee tide and cycling fever were formed.

into life

“It’s very tiring and hard, but I’m enjoying the process!” On a Saturday in July, Zhang Wen, a resident of Fengtai District in Beijing, returned home after more than 10 hours of night climbing. She would rest and adjust on Sunday to ensure Monday can work normally.

Zhang Wen told reporters that the so-called night climbing means climbing mountains at night. Her destination this time was Donghouding, Chicheng County, Hebei, the highest peak in northern Beijing, and she walked down about 36 kilometers all the way. She and her companions will choose to start the climb late at night the day before, and end at noon the next day, and you can still watch the sunrise in the morning.

Zhang Wen said that mountain climbing is relatively niche, especially for long-distance travel, which requires a certain physical foundation and daily targeted strength training to ensure the stability of cardiopulmonary function and muscle endurance. Players who can reach this standard will less. Every time she goes out, she will do a strategy in advance, design a route, and bring the necessary food and warm equipment.

Zhang Wen said frankly that the reason why she likes mountain climbing is that this sport is a test of endurance and willpower. At the same time, being immersed in the beauty of nature also avoids the dullness of exercise. Now, she will go out and climb mountains basically every two weeks, and she will look forward to challenging more difficult mountains, and she has also gained happiness and a healthy body in the process.

Cycling is also a popular niche outdoor sport. On the colorful cycling path in Jinpan Village, Shiqian Township, Ganxian District, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province, there are many cyclists wearing helmets and colorful sunscreen clothing, passing by with a “swoosh” and quickly disappearing into the winding mountains. between. In recent years, more and more people who love cycling have left their fitness shadows on the cycling track.

Statistics show that as of now, there are more than 2,700 cycling-related enterprises and 690 cycling clubs in China. In Bai Yufei’s view, this cycle of cycling is different from the use of bicycles as a simple commuter tool in the 1980s and 1990s. It can be understood as a new stage of development, from the comprehensive realization of a well-off society to the common prosperity. This kind of life sports trend represents the return of a way of life. It is also a sports method covering all age groups in the context of building a healthy China and a sports power. It is very suitable for modern people’s outlook on life and consumption.

At present, niche sports are still faced with a series of problems such as insufficient standard development, imperfect standard rules, and lack of stable consumer groups. In this regard, Bai Yufei pointed out that the premise of strong consumption of niche sports is that the project has lasting vitality, which requires the joint promotion of the government, associations, schools, media, communities, clubs, manufacturers, etc. Activities organization, education and training, atmosphere creation, venue management, product supply, etc., continue to make efforts to tap market potential, accurately match supply and demand, improve service systems, and create sustainable business models, so that niche sports will continue to inject into national fitness. New kinetic energy. (Common sense for journalists)