Nick Kyrgios pleaded guilty to having assaulted his former partner. According to reports from the Australian press, despite the admission, the tennis player has avoided the condemnation. This because the accusation presented last July by his former partner, Chiara Passari, was archived by the magistrate Beth Campbell. The judge justified the decision by saying that Kyrgios was not at risk of recurrence and that the severity of the accident was “of basso level“.

The tennis star posted a statement on her page after appearing in court Instagram: “I wasn’t having a good time when it happened and I reacted to a difficult situation in a way that I fully repent. I sincerely sorry for the ache that I have caused,” he wrote. “There mental health it’s a tough thing. Life is sometimes overwhelming. But I have found that getting help and working on myself has allowed me to feel better and to to be improve“, he concluded.

The incident dates back to January 2021: Passari was trying to stop Kyrgios from closing his car door and leaving, when the tennis player he pushed herleaving her on the ground. In Australia, common assault, an offense for which the Australian tennis player was charged, carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison.

