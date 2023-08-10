Nick Kyrgios: Injury-afflicted Australian withdraws from US Open

Nick Kyrgios lost to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the US Open due to injury, the tournament organised have announced.

The Australian has been beset by injury problems this year and has played just one ATP Tour match in 2023.

Kyrgios missed Wimbledon with a wrist injury, while knee and foot injuries kept him out of the Australian Open and French Open respectively.

The 28-year-old’s lack of time on the court has seen him slide down 57 places to 92 in the ATP world rankings.

Kyrgios’ best performance at the US Open came last year when he reached the quarter-finals before losing in five sets to Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany has also pulled out of the 2023 tournament, with Argentine duo Diego Schwartzman and Facundo Diaz Acosta moved up to the main draw to replace him and Kyrgios.

