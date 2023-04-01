Nick Nurse, head coach of the Toronto Raptors since 2018 but member of the coaching staff since 2013, could be at the end of his experience in Canada.

In a recent interview the coach NBA champion 2019 he preferred to avoid comments on his future, a topic that has come back into vogue after some rumors about the Raptors’ future plans.

“I am focused exclusively on the task at hand, certainly on everything that revolves around the game. But I think 10 years is a good time to sit down and reflect a bit, right? I think we will all do it once the season is over.”

“It was a difficult year from many points of view. I’ll take a few weeks to figure out what to do… I spent 10 years here, a pretty good time. I don’t know exactly, but I think that in these 10 years we have been among the best teams in terms of total number of victories, we have had some very good seasons”.

“The only goal now in my head is to make this season as long as possible. This team needs playoff experience.”

The Raptors are ninth in the Eastern Conference with 38 wins in 77 games.