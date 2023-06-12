Nick Taylor, master at home…

We know the difficulty for an athlete to evolve in front of his public. Nick Taylor has withstood the pressure and weight of the golfing history of his country, Canada, perfectly. The last time a Canadian won was 69 years ago and it was Pat Fletcher who won on the Vancouver side. This Sunday, Nick Taylor, who has made five Top 10s since the start of the season, overcame Tommy Fleetwood, the English player who will have to wait a while longer before winning on the PGA Tour, a circuit he joined in 2018. Taylor, who now has three successes on this same circuit, won the trophy after four playoff rounds played in the rain. The two players who were at -17 after the fourth and final round started with the 18, a par 5 of 457 meters, played twice, before going to the 9, a par 3 of 145 meters, then returning on the 18th. It is on this par 5 that Nick Taylor capsized the many public present on the course of Oakdale, located not far from Toronto. And the blow that allowed him to snatch success will certainly be seen many times on social networks: a 23-meter putt for an ultimate eagle. Nick Taylor (35) was the big entertainer this week, notably beating the return of the course on Saturday by returning a card of 63. Sunday, despite the stakes, he did not tremble with a solid – 6.