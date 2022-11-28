Home Sports Niclas Füllkrug, Germany’s surprise at the World Cup: who is he?
Niclas Füllkrug, Germany’s surprise at the World Cup: who is he?

Niclas Füllkrug, Germany’s surprise at the World Cup: who is he?

Arnautovic gave him the nickname because of the hole in his teeth: provincial bomber, called up by surprise and already decisive against Spain. That’s who Flick’s surprise ace is

He’s the unexpected hero in a star-studded squad. The toothless striker who with a goal at the World Cup brought a smile back to the face of half of Germany. It took less than a quarter of an hour for Niclas Füllkrug, Werder Bremen striker and top German scorer in this Bundesliga, to beat Spain and score a draw that keeps Mannschaft’s chances of going through to the next round.

