“Nicola victim of your negligence”, passes the Giro d’Italia: the protest of the family members of the dead driver

Protest signs to ask greater safety on the roads of the Amalfi coast were placed in the night by relatives and friends of Nicholas Fusco – the driver who died while he was driving his bus, which crashed into the void – on the bend where the accident took place, where the Giro d’Italia is expected to pass today. The family members of the victim, recalling that there have been numerous fatal accidents on those roads over the years, believe that the cause of the bus going off the road was the lack of maintenance of the road surface; the poor condition of the roadside barriers would have been another contributing cause of the accident. “We would like all the attention you get for a few days for the Giro d’Italia – he explained to theAnsa one of the relatives – was also intended for our daily safety to prevent other children from losing their lives”.