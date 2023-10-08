Nicolás Samayoa’s Injury Update: No Fracture, but Two Weeks Immobilization Required

Romanian Politehnica Iasi Captain Nico Samayoa confirms no arm fracture

Politehnica Iasi, a Romanian football team, has announced that their captain, Nicolás Samayoa, did not suffer a fracture to his arm as initially feared. Samayoa had to leave the match during the 12th round of League I against Rapid Bucharest after sustaining an injury.

In a statement on social media, the team informed fans that medical investigations ruled out the initial suspicion of a fracture. Instead, Samayoa has been diagnosed with a sprained left elbow and a suspected muscle injury. He will have to wear an arm immobilizer for two weeks and undergo an MRI in 10 days.

Following the injury, Samayoa has returned to his native country, Guatemala, where he will be consulting with specialists. This coincides with his call-up for the National Team matches.

The incident occurred in the 65th minute of the match when Samayoa collided with an opponent while contesting for the ball. Falling to the ground with his arm poorly supported, he could not continue playing. Matija Katanec replaced him for the remainder of the match.

At the time of Samayoa’s departure, Politehnica Iasi was losing 3-2 to Rapid Bucharest. Alexandru Ionita had scored two goals for Rapid, while Claudiu Petrila and Sergiu Bus scored for Iasi.

This season, Politehnica Iasi currently sits in twelfth place in the league with three wins, two draws, and six losses, accumulating 11 points.

In other news, two national team players from Politehnica Iasi, Matan Peleg and Nicholas Hagen, are facing complications due to the political situation in Israel. Both players are selected for the Concacaf Nations League matches against Trinidad and Tobago and Panama but are currently unable to leave Israel due to the ongoing conflict.

International flights have been affected by the situation, leading to the suspension of matches in the Ligat ha’ Al league. Hagen’s Bnei Sakhnin was set to play against Netanya, while Peleg’s team, Petah Tikva, had an away game against Hapoel Hadera.

Additionally, José Rosales of Xinabajul has been called up to the national team to replace Renato Sequén, who sustained an injury during his team’s match against Malacateco.

The football community will be eagerly awaiting updates on the recovery of Samayoa, as well as the ability of Peleg and Hagen to join the national team for the upcoming matches.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

