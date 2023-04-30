Nicolas Sestaret (Exeter): “I warned the players that it would be special” against La Rochelle

Nowell, “a great leader” who will join La Rochelle

He will captain Exeter on Sunday against his future team. Exeter winger Jack Nowell will join Stade Rochelais this summer. A reinforcement of weight, believes Nicolas Sestaret. “He’s a great leader, on and off the pitch,” explains the Frenchman. What surprises me in the way he plays is his ability to stay upright, he manages to break tackles. He’s not the fastest, but he works a lot, he comes a lot to get the balls, on his first hooks, he often makes differences and he manages to break the lines. Defensively, he understands a lot of things. You see him, on the video analyses, he always has something to say, he often speaks, he helps the coaches. »