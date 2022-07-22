Milan, 21 July 2022 – She is our Giselle, Giulietta, Kitri. She is Nicoletta Manni, prima ballerina at the Teatro alla Scala, an absolute talent, engaged to the first Scala dancer Timofej Andrijashenko who last night on the stage of the Verona Arena in front of more than a thousand people asked her to marry him at the end of a replica of the Roberto Bolle & Friends gala. On her knees, as Tima tradition dictates, she asked her hand to the applause of the audience, colleagues and Bolle who, with friendship and tenderness, had made her declaration possible. And to think that they had just danced the duo from “Romeo and Juliet” by Prokofiev: so in the city of immortal lovers they rewrote the Shakespearean ending. Nice and sincere Nicoletta Manni says “Even our love will be immortal, but less tragic”. How are you feeling today? «Let’s say that I haven’t recovered yet, I was already very happy to be able to play Juliet in Verona, her city, to dance the duo with Tima, the man I love, my Romeo. Last night many friends had come to see us, Tima’s family had left Riga to stay with us for a while in Italy and she, too, was in the Arena. I did not know that my boyfriend had organized everything perfectly, without telling me she had invited my parents, my brother is a light-designer and is working at the Arena. Nobody was missing, all our dearest ones were there, without my knowledge ». When did she realize what was happening? «To organize the announcement Tima worked for months, I didn’t understand anything until last night. Many knew it except me. Months ago Roberto sent me to dance Giulietta Verona with my partner in life and on stage, I didn’t know they had come up with …