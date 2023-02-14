Home Sports Nicolò Melli among the members of a new sports center in Reggio Emilia
Nicolò Melli among the members of a new sports center in Reggio Emilia

Nicolò Melli among the members of a new sports center in Reggio Emilia

Nicolò Melli, star of Olimpia Milano and of the national team, is a member of Mios, a sports and physiotherapy center located in via Del Chionso in Reggio Emilia.

Reggionline reports that MIOS was the brainchild of Melli and former sprinter Alessandro Berdini.

“Two distinct and autonomous activities take place inside: an outpatient health care unit dedicated, in particular, to physiotherapy, nutrition and specialist orthopedic and sports medicine visits; the other non-medical gymnasium equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, functional for the athletic preparation of sportsmen and women”.

