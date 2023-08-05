Home » Nicolò Melli: Milan is as close to the NBA as you can find in Europe, it gets better every year
Nicolò Melli: Milan is as close to the NBA as you can find in Europe, it gets better every year

by admin
Nicolò Melli, star of Olimpia Milano and leader of the Italian national team, granted an interview to Il Foglio.

Here are some of the most significant passages.

“Bamberg changed my life on and off the pitch. It was a perfect situation. I couldn’t ask for anything better…I don’t know if I made the right choices because there is no proof, but I’m certainly happy with where I am now. And in any case, I will always be grateful to Matteo Comellini who is a friend more than an agent”.

Work with Coach Messina and CT Pozzecco.

“They are objectively two completely different coaches both in how they make their teams play and in how they approach the job. I don’t see any points in common, except that together with them last year in Milan we won the Scudetto and went one step away from the Final Four. And in any case, having one in the club and the other in the national team is certainly stimulating, it never gets boring”.

The present with Olimpia Milano.

“A club that is as close to the NBA as you can find in Europe. I’ve never had the impression of a dejavu. At Olimpia everything improves year after year”.

In Azzurro the last matches together with Gigi Datome.

“I will miss his naivety. Both the positive and the negative part. Because in the end he gives you a sense of calm, of composure, perhaps even in the most tense moments of the season. I haven’t learned to shoot without thinking like he’s always tried to teach me… I’ll carry it with me forever and I’m learning to convince myself as I did with the gigs”.

