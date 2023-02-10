The ending of the story is difficult to comprehend. Just like everything else about it. Because after a mutiny lasted weeks, now Nicolo Zaniolo decided to take off the yellow and red shirt of Roma to dress that of Galatasaray. Same colors. But less bright colors. The boy who wanted to carve out a place in the sun in Italian football will try to start again from the extreme periphery of European football. A paradox. Or maybe not. Because Zaniolo’s last month seems to have come out of a perfect manual self destruction. Everything came to a head suddenly, when the player asked to be excluded from the list of summoned for the match against the Spice. It was then that things around the Giallorossi number 22 started to turn faster and faster. The timid offer of the TottenhamI would like to but I can’t of Milanthe no to the opulent proposal of Bournemouth and then the nocturnal afterthought, complete with a phone call to announce the “companion counter-order” to the English club Giovannino Guareschiwhen it was already too late. And then again the ephemeral flirt with the Leedsthe letter sent toAnsa in which Zaniolo said he was ready to reach out to the “Roma family” unless he first sent a medical certificate announcing a month of rest for the strong stress experienced by the player in recent weeks.

A story with contours jokes which ultimately made no one laugh. Nor the club, which has seen a deal vanish from beyond thirty million euros (a real breath of fresh air given Roma’s commitments with the Uefa). Nor the coach, who lost a important player without being able to replace it. Nor the footballer, who found himself the protagonist of a fairy tale very different from the one he hoped to interpret. Because the Zaniolo affair has placed the accent on a rather trivial principle: the prezzo of a player is determined more by who is willing to buy than by who is willing to sell. So in the January window Nicolò found himself non-transferable due to lack of buyers. No top European club wanted to go as far as the 35 million that Roma initially asked for theirs tag. The only concrete proposal in a sea of ​​”promissory notes” came from the penultimate in the standings Premier League. A figure that says a lot about the spending possibilities of the Milan champion of Italy (the other club that had long courted the lad), but above all on the perception of Zaniolo all’estero.

What seemed to have to be the talent brighter than the new tricolor generation weighs how much Hamed Traorè. Translated: a good player, perhaps excellent, but still very far from the idea of top player. The heart of the matter is enclosed in a deltain the differential between the epiphany of the talent of Nicholaswith that dazzling debut in Champions League where a simple feint of the body was enough for him to evade the marking of the midfielders of the Real Madrid, and a rather disappointing present. In between there are five seasons (and two knee injuries) in which Zaniolo it didn’t become what it could have (or what others hoped it might be). There accounting she is merciless. In the past year its performance was below expectations. On the 22nd he disappointed as a winger. He disappointed how prompter. Disappointed as tipped next to Abraham. The balance turned red: 2 goals in the league, 5 in Conference League (including three in the same match, against modest Bodø/Glimtand one in the final of Tiranaagainst Feyenoord). This season things have not improved. Nicolò has scored one goal in Serie A and one in Europa League (against Ludogorets).

At the base of his mutiny there would be the shipwreck of the deal for the renewal of the contract. But it’s hard to tick off one salary as a top player when an offensive player scores as much as a defender. So Zaniolo crashed into a numbness that not even a pounding Jose Mourinho managed to scratch. Roma’s at times harrowing performances in the first half of the season didn’t help him, yet he seems to have ended up in one of those situations Fever at 90, where it is impossible to understand if Zaniolo didn’t pay because Roma played badly or if it was Roma who played badly because his number 22 didn’t pay. And the more the days went by, the more Nicolò began to innervosirsi in the field, to isolate himself by going to slip into the areas of the field most covered by the opponents. Until it becomes impalpable. In the 898 minutes played so far, Zaniolo has been the yellow and red footballer to have lost the most balls per game (3 on average per match, second Sofascore). But he is also the one with the lowest successful passing percentage (69.5). Among those who a Roma the Fab-Four had been defined (DybalaAbraham, Pellegrini and precisely Zaniolo), Nicolò is the one who has created the fewest goal chances (0.6 per game, as many as Tahirovic who played just 132 minutes in Serie A), the penultimate for successful dribbles (0.6 per game) and the worst for ratio between shots on target per game and goals scored (an average of 2.2 shots per match which led to only one goal. Abraham, who was experiencing a worrying decline before the World Cup, scored 6 goals with 2.1 shots per game).

Yet Zaniolo’s departure brings with it a regret. That of never having seen him play in what appeared to be his role natural: an offensive midfielder who, thanks to a run almost rugby and to his ability to handle tackles, he could carry the ball forward by feeding the transition offensivea clone of the last one Mkhitaryan yellow and red, even if with a dangerous tendency to get stuck ea to collect Detective stories. The move to Galatasaray became the best solution because it was the only solution still standing. A stopgap that saved Roma and the player from an embarrassing situation forced coexistence (at least) until June. But also a further depreciation of the price tag of a boy who would hardly have found space again in the capital. Now, however, Zaniolo is called to demonstrate that the flame seen against the Real Madrid it is still alive, which has not died out under the difficulties of these years. And this is the hardest part of the story.